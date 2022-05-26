Hospice & Community Care Celebrates America’s Heroes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This weekend is considered the official start of the summer season with Memorial Day taking place on Monday, May 30th.

Many in our community want to encourage everyone to take a minute to attend many Memorial Day events honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U-S Military.

Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill will honor those under their care that have served to those in the surrounding community that have also served.

Frank Grobusky explains the importance of remembering those who have served their country “The Veterans Help Establish values of our nation that help carry us through our days . . . Not only the community knows it but the vets know too that we are grateful to them”

Honor veterans in our community at events happening throughout the weekend Click here for a list of the tri-county Memorial Day Events.