Hope On The Hill Looking For New Lease Agreement With Lancaster School District

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since the early 2000’s the Lancaster County School District has leased a part of the Barr Street Learning Center to the non-profit, Hope on the Hill, which has been using the building to create an after school sanctuary for Lancaster students, but now those with the non-profit are worried they could lose it.

The lease agreement is up and members of Hope on the Hill are worried the school district does not want re-negotiate a new deal for the property.

CN2’s Zane Cina learns about their concerns and has a response from a school board member.