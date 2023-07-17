Hope of new bill is to reducing DUI incidents

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signing a bill that many people say will reduce the number of DUI incidents across our state and save the lives of countless South Carolinians.

McMaster signed the Ignition Interlock Bill at the state house as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, law enforcement officers, and members of the General Assembly applauded the state for taking action.

An ignition interlock device is about the size of a cell phone that is wired into a vehicle’s ignition system.

Convicted drunk drivers must now provide a breath sample into the device in order to start their vehicle.

If any measurable amount of alcohol is detected, the vehicle will not start.

According to the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, South Carolina had 401 alcohol-related driving fatalities in the year 2021.