Hope In Lancaster In Need Of Donations, Volunteers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

LANCASTER, S.C. — The non-profit Hope in Lancaster is seeing the affects of COVID-19.

Leaders say they are in need of finical support and volunteers.

A lot of their volunteers are seniors and as we know, that age group is more vulnerable to Coronavrius. With that said, these people are staying home.

If you’d like to help, just go to the Hope In Lancaster’s website to donate or call 803-286-4673 for more information about volunteering.