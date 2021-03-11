YORK , S.C (CN2 NEWS)- Hooves and Hands is a local non-profit out of york that offers counseling, life coaching, and group therapy. Owner Gina Kitts says she is passionate about bringing this service to the community as she has experience with trauma, grief, and behavior issues. She herself is deaf so she can connect with her clients in a special way.

Their goal is to assist the deaf and hard of hearing clients, veterans and anyone in need.