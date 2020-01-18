Homicide on Winding Way in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) January 17th, 2020 at 1:12 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to an address on Winding Way in Rock Hill. They’d gotten a report of the unconscious body of a 48-year-old female. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the female victim on a couch with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS and the York County Coroner’s Officer were notified and responded to the scene.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division investigated the case and identified 47-year-old, Christopher J. Taylor, of Rock Hill, as the suspect. Late on January 17th, 2020, Taylor met with Rock Hill Police Detectives, where he was taken into custody and served with warrants for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

We will continue to keep you updated, with more details.