Homicide Investigation Underway in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a death after a person was found unresponsive on the porch of home on Celsey Street in Chester Tuesday night.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they were called to the home around 10 pm on Tuesday, July 5th for a shooting and discovered the person with severe injuries.

Chester County EMS arrived a short time later and declared the person as deceased.

The Chester County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 29 year old Darius Taron Minter. Officials say he died from a gunshot wound to his head and this is ruled a homicide.

SLED arrived to assist deputies processing the crime scene. Chester City Police also responded.

The case is under investigation.

We will continue to update as we learn more.