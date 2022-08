ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check these events happening in the tri-county this weekend.

Back to School Block Party

Heart2Heart Foundation

Saturday, August 6th – 10 AM – 2 PM

Rock Hill Galleria

2301 Dave Lyle Blvd., Rock Hill

www.back2schoolblockparty.com

Paddle and Pancakes

Saturday, Aug. 6th

8:30 AM – 10 AM

Anne Springs Greenway

Registration Required

Yoga in the Park

Fountain Park

Saturdays Now – September 24

8 AM – 9 AM

FREE: Pre-registration Encouraged

journeywithin.me