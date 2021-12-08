Hometown Heroes- Founders of Good Folks of York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What started as a simple conversation around a lunch table has turned into giving away more than 1 million dollars.

The Good Folks of York County is celebrating 3 decades of hundreds gathering for a lunch to raise money.

And it’s all because a small group of friends decided to make a difference.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the founders of the nonprofit who are this week’s CN2 Hometown Heroes.

You can still donate to Good Folks of York County. Just visit: https://www.goodfolksofyorkcounty.com/