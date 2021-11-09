Hometown Hero with Close CN2 Ties – Remembering Bob Roberts

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we head into Veterans Day later this week there are endless men and women who have served and deserve our thanks and gratitude.

Here at CN2 one man who touched all of our hearts – is the late father of our Director, Chris Roberts.

His dad Bob, was a joyful person who loved his family, loved giving back and loved life.

Sadly, although fully vaccinated, he was taken by Covid-19 back in September – much to the heartbreak as you can imagine of his family.

Bob could regularly be found volunteering his time at Piedmont’s Emergency Room, a place he’d worked for many years. The hospital staff, showing their love and admiration for him until the end.

In 2019, he was the proud recipient of a Quilt of Valor and now, we we want to take you back to that ceremony, a moment that was a real highlight for him and his family.