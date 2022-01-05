Hometown Hero – South Pointe High School Band Director James Turner

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s a once, in a lifetime opportunity for many people who are involved with music, the chance to march in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade in California.

That dream came true for the South Pointe High School Band Director.

James Turner joined band directors from across the country on January 1st as they participated in this highly recognizable annual tradition.

Turner, represented not only Rock Hill, but the state of South Carolina, we found it only fitting to sing his praises as our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

In the video above, James tells us about his experience on that grand day.