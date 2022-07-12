Hometown Hero – Mental Health Advocate Betsey O’Brien

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Betsey O’Brien recognized for her outstanding commitment to mental health and wellness in Tega Cay, South Carolina has been name this month’s CN2 Hometown Hero. NAMI Piedmont Tri-County says O’Brien is more than deserving of this award.

O’Brien said “I had a wonderful surprise last night in Tega Cay. I was named Citizen of the Year in Tega Cay for 2022 by The Lions Club! I was a humble nominee with five others and surprised but, so honored, with the award for my work AND NAMI PTC’s in mental health and mental wellness over the years! Thank you for giving me and NAMI PTC the opportunity to shine in the projects and initiatives you are involved in!”

Robert D White, MBA, NRP Executive Director NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, said, “Mental health has been recognized as a top concern in our community; post-pandemic we are hearing that 1 in 3 teens and adolescents are reporting a mental health concern. Betsey O’Brien’s commitment to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County has been integral to our community, offering support, educating, and advocating for mental health resources and awareness. We are grateful for her knowledge and dedication. Betsey’s commitment to mental health has been lifesaving for so many and we are proud to have her continue as our President, Board of Directors and of course, continuing to volunteer. Betsey O’Brien more than deserves this award and we appreciate the immense contribution to both our organization and community. A huge thank you to the Lions Club for recognizing Betsey’s dedication to mental health.”

Because of O’Brien’s contributions to Mental Health that is why she has been awarded this month’s CN2’s Hometown Hero.

