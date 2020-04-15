Dave The Postman Announces Retirement, Known For Bringing Smiles To Cherry Road Post Office

UPDATE: One of our CN2 Hometown Heroes – Dave the Postman – has recently announced his retirement. We’ll be sad to see him go!

We’re honoring him once again to give viewers a dash of positivity and happiness amid the pandemic. See our story below on the impact Dave has had on his family, friends and the community while working at the Cherry Road post office in Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Some people just have a personality that draws you to them.

They’re the kind of people who just know how to brighten your day.

One man in Rock Hill does just that and he can also take care of all your postal needs.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid meets Rock Hill’s Dave the Postman – our latest CN2 hometown hero.

If you get to meet Dave – he’ll probably remember your name next time you walk in to the Cherry Road post office. If you have any last minute holiday packages to send out, be sure to ask for Dave!