Homeless Without Shelter in Lancaster County

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Events:
Monday, January 27th
6:00 p.m.
County Council Chambers, 101 N. Main St., 2nd floor
Join us as we give a short report about the state of homelessness in Lancaster County and surrounding areas to County Government.Tuesday, January 28th
10:00 a.m.
Lancaster County Council on Aging, 309 S. Plantation Rd.
Join us at the Prime Time for Seniors Senior Center to ride along with volunteers to deliver food to clients and see how we combat senior hunger with Meals on Wheels.
Call Vel at 803-285-6956 ext. 96 to register.Wednesday, January 29th
2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.
United Way of Lancaster County, 109 S. Wylie Street
Volunteer for the Point In Time Count with a group of individuals to identify and count the homeless in Lancaster County.Thursday, January 30th
11:45 a.m.
Walk for Awareness, City Hall, 216 S. Catawba St.
Meet to walk Main Street to bring awareness of the need for homeless resources in our area and end at the Historic Courthouse at 12:15 p.m. where we will have a short presentation, prayer and lunch.
Friday, January 31st
6:00 p.m.
County Council Chambers, 101 N. Main St., 2nd floor
Friday, January 31st
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Hwy.
Project Connect: Free services available to homeless and impoverished individuals residing in Lancaster County that fall under the poverty income rate.