Homeless Without Shelter in Lancaster County

Join us as we give a short report about the state of homelessness in Lancaster County and surrounding areas to County Government.Join us at the Prime Time for Seniors Senior Center to ride along with volunteers to deliver food to clients and see how we combat senior hunger with Meals on Wheels.Call Vel at 803-285-6956 ext. 96 to register.Volunteer for the Point In Time Count with a group of individuals to identify and count the homeless in Lancaster County.Meet to walk Main Street to bring awareness of the need for homeless resources in our area and end at the Historic Courthouse at 12:15 p.m. where we will have a short presentation, prayer and lunch.

Friday, January 31st

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Hwy.

Project Connect: Free services available to homeless and impoverished individuals residing in Lancaster County that fall under the poverty income rate.