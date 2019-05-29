Home Town Hero: Henry Kalungi Foundation

This one’s a remarkable one. A former Winthrop soccer star and his wife are reflecting on their international trip which focused on the women of Uganda. Their international help is why they are our latest CN2 Hometown Hero. In the video above, learn more about the Henry Kalungi Foundation and what the couple is doing to empower women.
