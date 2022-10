ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Alice Davis volunteers for many non-profits and organizations helping to raise money and awareness.

Like a true Hometown Hero Alice says it’s not just what she does, but the team she works with.

CN2’s cameras went to Alice’s work, Williams and Fudge, to recognize her as this week’s Home Town Hero.

CN2 Hometown Hero is sponsored by Elrod Pope Law Firm.

Click here for full story.