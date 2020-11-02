Holiday Mini Photo Sessions Fundraiser

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Humane Society of York County is teaming up with Insley Photography and Emiko Photography to offer its holiday mini photo sessions!
The dates are November 14th and 15th. This is a chance to get your holiday photos with your children and furry friends.
Proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society of York County. You get 25 cards for $99.00.
Spots are filling up. Register here: https://emi1909a.wixsite.com/winterminisession?fbclid=IwAR1WXdeHiRb0atzwkAR_EpyHYxw7W7gd2PwmpxxBjRShgiCMrkNYU8bHbv4