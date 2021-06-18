Hobo’s & New Pizzeria Coming to New Development in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Warren Norman Company announced Hobo’s and Off the Tracks Brewing is set to lease space in its new development, The Perch.

The Warren Norman Company says Hobo’s, a downtown Fort Mill favorite will be taking over the former Coca-Cola bottling plant at 520 Cherry Road in Rock Hill.

The space will feature a large, 500 square foot outdoor patio area as well as a private room available for small events.

Off the Tracks Brewing will be in a new 2-story mixed use building directly across from Hobo’s, leaders say. They will also have an outdoor patio.

Connecting the two units will be a 4,000 square foot outdoor family-friendly games area.

Both businesses plan to host live music on the weekends as well as movie nights, holiday events and more.

Hobo’s is known for its milkshakes, delicious burgers and large selection of craft beers from around the Carolinas.

The Warren Norman Company says Off the Tracks Brewing will be operated by the founder of Amor Artis which is also in downtown Fort Mill.

Off the Tracks Brewing will feature traditional brewpub food as well as delicious craft pizzas while focusing on locally sourced ingredients.

Below is more information from The Warren Norman Company about the two businesses and The Perch.

“Hobo’s and Amor Artis Brewing have been collaborating since Amor Artis Brewing first opened on Main Street in 2018. They have worked together on 10+ Main Street Jams in downtown Fort Mill. Their goal for each event was to create a family-friendly outdoor event, using local vendors, to benefit local charities. They are now looking to collaborate once again on a new concept with a brewpub, pizzeria, and Hobo’s location connected by a shared outdoor games area. You can look forward to events similar to the Main Street Jams at The Perch including concerts, charity events, games nights, movie nights, and more. Both restaurants plan to open in early 2022.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates on tenants coming to The Perch. We currently have +/- 1,500-4,000 square feet available on the first floor for a restaurant, retail, or office user and +/- 1,346-6,736 square feet available on the second floor for a retail or office user. For More information on The Perch or other Warren Norman Company properties please visit www.warrennorman.com or call (803) 366-8141.”