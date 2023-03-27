Historic signpost marks the spot of the 1840 Treaty of Nation Ford

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The location of the 1840 Treaty of Nation Ford now has a historical marker showing its historical significance in the community.

Historic Rock Hill unveiled the signpost reflecting the history of the treaty between the Headsmen of the Catawba Indian Nation and local South Carolina Indian agents. The agreement establishes that the Catawba Indian Nation would relinquish 144,000 acres to the state for a payment and land in North Carolina.

Though the Catawba Indian Nation gave the land to the state it left the Nation homeless after North Carolina refused to accept the them.

Historic Rock Hill Board Member Chip Hutchison said, “History is often celebrated by some and not by others, but history is like stubborn facts. You can’t deny that it happened, so what we would like here at historic rock hill we want our community to understand that there was something very significant that happened here. And that significance can start a dialog for some that might not want to celebrate this history. And that dialog is going to be important for all of us to come together so that we can understand where we come and where we are going to go.”

Efforts to recognize the historic site began 5 years-ago when research of the Carhartt English Village started.

While the marker was sponsored by Strategic Capital Partners, Historic Rock Hill wants to bring these type of Markers forward without having to find a sponsor, but, they say need the support of the community to do so.

The Historical Marker is located on David Hutchison Road in front of Atlas Copco.