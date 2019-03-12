Highway 21 Fatal Car Accident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A fatal collision between a logging truck and a motorcycle that happened Monday evening verified concerns residents had about a portion of Highway 21. Robert William Hritsko, 59, was the driver of the motorcycle. He died on the scene. The Highway Patrol says Hritsko was driving a motorcycle when he went into the other lane, and sideswiped a truck carrying logs. Neighbors who live in the area say they’re saddened, but not surprised. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with why they’ve been concerned about the road’s condition for years.