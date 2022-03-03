High Speed Chase Out of Charlotte Ends in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. 3/3/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office saying, “This was the second high speed chase out of Charlotte today (3/2/2022), and it is on dangerous days like today that our partnerships become all the more valuable.”
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office saying they responded to a chase coming out of Charlotte where speeds of approximately 120mph were reached while the driver, Tiree Kershawn Waymer, 26 y/o, drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times, endangering the lives of others. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies saying, with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, stopped the subject’s vehicle charging the Waymer with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm x3, Possession of a Stolen Gun x6, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.
On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office joined a chase, involving a stolen vehicle, out of Charlotte. The chase reached speeds of approximately 120 mph.
During the chase, the driver, later identified as Tiree Keshawn Waymer, age 26, recklessly drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times, endangering the lives of others. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies, with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, stopped the subject’s vehicle.
Waymer fled, and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.
Upon investigation, deputies found two AR style rifles, three pistols, and a 12-gauge shot gun. All firearms were stolen.
Waymer is currently residing at the Chester County Detention Center awaiting bond.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following charges:
Unlawful Carry of a Firearm x3
Possession of a Stolen Gun x6
Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
Reckless Driving
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.
We would like to thank the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their assistance and support. This was the second high speed chase out of Charlotte today, and it is on dangerous days like today that our partnerships become all the more valuable.