High Speed Chase Out of Charlotte Ends in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. 3/3/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office saying, “This was the second high speed chase out of Charlotte today (3/2/2022), and it is on dangerous days like today that our partnerships become all the more valuable.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office saying they responded to a chase coming out of Charlotte where speeds of approximately 120mph were reached while the driver, Tiree Kershawn Waymer, 26 y/o, drove on the wrong side of the interstate multiple times, endangering the lives of others. Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies saying, with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, stopped the subject’s vehicle charging the Waymer with Unlawful Carry of a Firearm x3, Possession of a Stolen Gun x6, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.