High School Students Receive Associates Degrees Ahead of High School Diplomas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Riverwalk Academy is celebrating three high school seniors who have already earned their college degree ahead of their high school diploma.

Noah Goins and Jesse Matthews have earned their Associate in Arts and Michelle Mabey has earned an Associate in Science from York Technical College two weeks prior to receiving their high school diploma.

The students were able to achieve this feat because of Riverwalk Academy’s Immersive Dual Enrollment Program at York Technical College, which allows our students to get hands-on experience in the areas of study and career fields that interest them.

Riverwalk, which was founded in 2014, will hold its first graduation on Thursday, May 26th.