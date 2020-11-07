High School Football Week 7 Digital Scoreboard

Only 8 of our local high schools kicked off tonight and the scores are below:

Indian Land 54 – CN2 Sports Coverage

Fort Mill 7

South Pointe 21 – CN2 Game of the Week

Rock Hill 18

Chapin 27

York 21

Lewisville 40

Eau Claire 0

North Central 54

Great Falls 8

Andrew Jackson 14

Cheraw 17

Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the South Pointe vs. York football game. Plus, you’ll hear from York Football Head coach, Dean Boyd.

And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is Comporium channel 103 and 1103.