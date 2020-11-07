High School Football Week 7 Digital Scoreboard

Only 8 of our local high schools kicked off tonight and the scores are below:
Indian Land 54 – CN2 Sports Coverage
Fort Mill 7
South Pointe 21 – CN2 Game of the Week
Rock Hill 18
Chapin 27
York 21
Lewisville 40
Eau Claire 0
North Central 54
Great Falls 8
Andrew Jackson 14
Cheraw 17
Tune into CN2 Sports on Monday to watch highlights from the South Pointe vs. York football game. Plus, you’ll hear from York Football Head coach, Dean Boyd.
And you can catch all the gridiron glory from the CN2 Game of the Week every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday only on CN2 Xtra, which is Comporium channel 103 and 1103.