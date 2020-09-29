High School Football Games Return, But With COVID-19 Safety Protocols

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tri-County high schools have gone the whole 9 yards to host their opening football game.

But this time, with specific COVID-19 protocols.

“Our kids have adopted well, our coaches, like I said, we’ve been working out since June 15th, so our kids are used to protocols, the school year has started now, we’ve had a successful school year and knock on wood, athletics have survived so far,” said Bill Warren, Rock Hill High School Athletic Director.

For example, District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill, those entering the stadium are asked virus-related questions and get a temperature check. This includes all volunteers, workers, police, private security and fans.

Everyone except the athletes are required to wear masks. The football players concentrate more on the amount of time they’re in contact with another individual.

An exciting time, fans must be quick to reserve their tickets as only a limited number can be sold.

“This year, for the first time, all our tickets are bought online, so, right now, I can pull out my phone and know exactly how many tickets we’ve sold and how many seats we have,” Warren said.

The stadium is also mapped out for social distancing with signage all around.

On Friday, the stadium was only at 23 percent capacity. It can allow up to 2,050 people. The seats are marked with tape where fans and families can sit.

“Our kids and coaches have followed protocol, they understand the seriousness of the virus and also understand that a mistake here and there can jeopardize their entire season, not just for football, but for all our sports,” Warren said.

Despite the rules in place, students and staff say they feel safe attending games.

“It kind of sucks that we have to like be really far apart and there is only so many people that can be on a row and stuff like that, but it’s definitely fun to be out here,” high school senior Kyle Wimmer said.

“Since this is the first home game, I think it’s really important for teachers to come out and support our students,” said Jean Ly, math teacher at Rock Hill High. “I think it’s also really good for our students to come out here, have the experience they would normally have. I wish there were more fans out here, it is what it is at this point and I hope they still feel loved by the community.”