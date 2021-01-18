ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The non-profit, Saving our Saviors along with The Heart2Heart Foundation and NAMI Piedmont Tri-County is holding a free webinar on Tuesday, January 19th at 12 PM for spouses of first responders.

It is a chance to learn the warning signs, where to find resources and how you can intervene for your loved one.

Organizers are asking those who want to join to register at the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helping-our-hurting-heroes-webinar-registration-134661818123?fbclid=IwAR04nCu7ZHlHZqw1qlobMrUlt2vvh-LHDF7JpmvL2WAHrYrfVy94XrxSwdY