The Coronavirus can live on certain surfaces for up to 48 hours.

While you can disinfect surfaces in your home, that could be difficult in public places, such as door handles, elevator buttons, ATMs, gas pumps, credit card terminals and communal work areas.

Whenever possible, avoid touching these shared surfaces with your fingertips.

Use your elbow when you can and carry a small pack of tissues to cover your fingers when you can’t.