Helpful Tip Of The Day: Protecting Yourself From COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA — The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 or any virus is to know how it spreads and how to stay safe.

Recommended steps to protect yourself:

Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

You can also use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Keep hard surfaces, like your counter tops and mobile phones, cleaned frequently. You can use an anti-bacterial wipe for those.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick. Maintain social distance.

For more information, visit the CDC website HERE.