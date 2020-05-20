Heavy Rainfall To Cause Flooding In Our Area, Flash Flood Warning In Effect Through Thursday Morning

Flash Flood Watch

Cleveland

Catawba

Greater Greenville

Alexander

Anderson

Cherokee

York

Greater Pickens

Rowan

Spartanburg

Davie

Gaston

Mecklenburg

Iredell

Union

Chester

Lincoln

Union

Cabarrus

…VERY HEAVY RAINFALL TO PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… .Expect periods of rainfall with embedded thunderstorms today and into early Thursday morning in response to a strong moist fetch off of the Atlantic Ocean. Widespread additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches on top of locally 4 plus inches that have already fallen will continue to set the stage for new flooding to develop across low lying areas including near streams, creeks and main stem rivers. The additional rainfall along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment will increase the threat for landslides and debris flows today and tonight. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * portions of piedmont North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in piedmont North Carolina, Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Union NC. In upstate South Carolina, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville, Greater Pickens, Spartanburg, Union SC, and York. * through Thursday morning * Several waves of moderate to heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will result in additional rainfall totals of 2 to locally 4 inches in many locations by Thursday morning. * Rapid rises above bankfull on streams and creeks may occur, along with the threat of flooded roadways in embedded thunderstorms or pockets of higher rainfall rates. Main stem river flooding may develop as well during the mid week period, and perhaps persist through late week or longer, especially along the Catawba River channel where longer duration, significant flooding will be possible.

Southern Lancaster

Chesterfield

Northern Lancaster

…HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTHERN MIDLANDS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… .Deep moisture east of an upper level low will be over the northern Midlands of South Carolina into Wednesday night. Heavy rainfall will likely develop once again, and possibly move repeatedly over locations in the northern Midlands that were impacted by previous periods of heavy rainfall over the past couple days. Flash flooding could develop quickly along streams and creeks in these areas. The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, and Southern Lancaster. * Through Thursday morning * Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this morning and continue over the area into tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rainfall with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest downpours. This rainfall will impact many locations that already received in excess of two inches of rain in the past 24 hours. * Expect rapid rises on area streams and creeks. Flooding may develop along stream beds and in low-lying and poor drainage areas.