Heavy Equipment Movement From Catawba Nuclear Station To Gaston County Expected To Cause Traffic Delays

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Beginning on Sunday, July 26th, Duke Energy will manage the movement of three 184-ton low pressure turbines from Catawba Nuclear Station in York County to Metal Recycling Services in Gaston County, N.C.

The first turbine will be hauled by truck from the station in York, S.C., using the route detailed below.

The second turbine is currently scheduled to be moved Aug. 2nd and the third turbine on Aug. 9th.

During these heavy equipment moves, traffic along the route may encounter delays. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes on the scheduled move dates.

Moving the turbines along the approximately 17-mile route will take about four hours depending on conditions. The schedule and duration of the moves could change depending on weather and other conditions.

Heavy equipment move details

Barnhart Crane & Rigging will be moving the turbines by truck and trailer.

Motorists should expect the longest delays along Mountain View Road.

Generally, roadways will be open for oncoming traffic, as the transport will take only one lane of traffic.

Approach lanes will be unaffected except where roads narrow to two lanes. In these places, flaggers will provide periodic allowance for inline traffic to pass. Passing on larger-than-two-lane roads will be allowed.

To accommodate the turbine moves, traffic lights will be temporarily removed at the intersections of Highway 55 and Quinn Road, Clinton Avenue and Highway 321 in Clover.

S.C. State Highway Patrol will escort the transport trucks, which will travel between 20 and 30 mph.

Updates on the schedule will be provided on Duke Energy’s social media channels (Facebook: @DukeEnergyNuclear; Twitter: @DE_Nuclear).

Route

The route was chosen to avoid major roadways and minimize impacts to motorists and residents: