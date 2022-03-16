Healthy Spring Snacks with SC- DHEC Snap Program, Text To Be Well Initiative

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Just in time for Spring we are speaking with SNAP-ED Dietitian/Nutrition of SC DHEC Jessica Morrison about delicious foods that are healthy and easy to make.

Join the text messaging program text2bwellsc through texting to receive messages on healthy eating, food access, tips, food safety and physical activity. Click on text2bwellsc for more information.

For more information on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) click here.

Recipes:

Chicken Salad served on whole wheat sliders

SNAP-Ed Tip: used canned chicken for a quick & convenient swap for the poached chicken. Make chicken salad fun by using a whole wheat slider bun!

Spring Veggie Saute

SNAP-Ed Tip: To find out what produce is in season, visit:

https://certifiedsc.com/where-to-buy-local/whats-in-season/ or https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/seasonal-produce-guide

Berries with Banana Cream

SNAP-Ed Tip: Use banana that is very ripe for a little more sweetness. You can also use a banana Greek yogurt for a quick & convenient swap for the banana cream.