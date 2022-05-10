Healthy Kids Running Series a Success – Looks Forward to Fall Season

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another successful season has wrapped up for the Healthy Kids Running Series in Fort Mill.

The 5 week long program for kids Pre-K through the 8th grade was able to host their big finale which had some runners trying to miss some raindrops.

Each run in the Series takes place once a week and offers age appropriate running events including the 50 & 75 yard dashes, the 1/4 and 1/2 mile and a 1 mile run for the oldest kids.

Children compete once a week for a chance to earn points. At the end of the Series the boys and girls who accumulate the most points are awarded trophies. All participants receive a medal on Week 5!

And, if you missed it, the program will be back in the fall.