Healthy Halloween Options

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Halloween is known as a time to eat a lot of candy!
Who says you can’t be healthy and still have fun!
Jillian Clinton, a Registered Dietitian with SCDHEC shares some spooky Halloween-themed dinner ideas! Recipes are below.
Halloween Recipes
Turkey Chili with Vegetables
Servings: 8Serving Size: 1 cup
Ingredients
1 Tablespoon canola oil
1-pound ground turkey, 93% lean
1 medium onion, diced
2 medium carrots, diced
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 large green bell pepper, diced
2 Tablespoons ground cumin, divided
1 (15.5-ounce) can red kidney beans, no-salt added, drained and rinsed
2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, no salt added
1 cup water
½ teaspoon salt
1 medium lime, rinsed and cut into ½-inch wedges (optional)
⅔ cup low-fat plain or Greek yogurt (optional)
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add turkey and brown.
- Add onions, carrots, garlic, green pepper, 3 Tablespoons chili powder, and 1 tablespoon cumin to saucepan. Cook until onions are soft, and carrots are somewhat tender, about 5 minutes.
- Add beans, tomatoes, water, salt, and remaining chili powder and cumin.
- Lower heat to medium. Cover and cook until all flavors have blended, about 15 minutes.
- If using lime and yogurt, squeeze juice from lime wedges on top of chili or serve on the side. Top each serving with 1 Tablespoon yogurt.
SNAP-Ed Tips:
To avoid excess sodium, leave out salt if unable to find No Salt Added diced tomatoes.
Try black beans or chickpeas in place of kidney beans.
Chili can be frozen in batches to eat later. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.
Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters https://www.shareourstrength.org/about#cooking-matters
Skeleton Veggie Tray
Ingredients
8-ounces fat-free or low-fat plain Greek yogurt or low-fat sour cream, divided
½ packet of Ranch Dip Mix
1, 6-8-ounce bowl (white or clear)
2-3 lettuce leaves, torn in half
3 sliced olives, canned
8 cups, assorted cut-up fresh vegetables (red and yellow bell pepper strips, cucumber slices, mushroom slices, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, broccoli florets, cauliflower florets)
Instructions
For the Brain Dip
- In a small mixing bowl, combine yogurt or sour cream and ranch packet mix. Stir.
- Fill the 6-8-ounce (white or clear) bowl with Brain Dip.
- Place lettuce for the hair and olives for the eyes and mouth(see picture).
For the Skeleton
- Arrange vegetables to resemble a skeleton’s body. Feel free to use your creativity!
- Place the head (Brain Dip) at the top of the skeleton.
- Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.
Recipe inspired by My Food and Family’s, Skeleton and Brain Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip
Servings: 12
Ingredients
15 oz can pumpkin puree
¾ cup brown sugar, unpacked
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
5.3-ounce container non-fat Greek yogurt
8-ounce frozen whipped topping, thawed
Apples, sliced (for dipping)
Graham crackers (for dipping)
Recipe adapted by Skinnytaste