Healthy Back to School Recipe Options

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking for an east lunch or dinner option with the busyness of back to school month?

Registered Dietitian with SCDHEC Snap Program, Jessica Morrison shares some healthy and easy option for snacks, lunch and dinner!

The video above was filmed at Baker’s Buzzin’ in Tega Cay. http://bakers-buzzin.com/

Below are the recipes featured.

Banana Energy Oat Bites: https://www.commonbytes.org/#!/recipes/179 (source – commonBytes.org)

Veggie-Loaded Sloppy Joes: https://www.eatright.org/food/planning-and-prep/recipes/veggie-loaded-sloppy-joes-recipe (source – www.eatright.org)

Chickpea Salad Pinwheels

Ingredients

1(15-ounce/425 grams) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 stalks celery, finely chopped

1green onions, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp finely chopped dill pickle

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1clove garlic, minced garlic, or few dashes of garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons minced fresh dill (optional)

2teaspoons fresh lemon juice, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

2 Romaine lettuce leaves, torn into smaller pieces

3 Whole Grain Flour Tortillas

Instructions

In a large bowl, mash the chickpeas with a potato masher or fork until flaked in texture. Stir in the chopped celery, green onions, pickles, bell peppers, mayonnaise, and garlic until combined. Now, stir in the mustard and dill, and season with the lemon juice, adjusting the quantities to taste. Spread 1/3 of mixture on to the middle part of the tortilla, then top one side with a few pieces of romaine. Roll up tortilla tightly. Cut wrap into small portions to make pinwheels. Makes 3 servings. Enjoy!

SNAP-Ed Tips:

Look for no-salt added chickpeas to reduce the sodium amount

To cut down on the fat, use half non-fat plain Greek yogurt and light mayonnaise.

Swap out the tortilla for a different whole grain, like whole grain crackers, whole grain bread, or whole grain pita.

Let the kids help by smashing the chickpeas, measuring ingredients, spreading the mixture or rolling up the tortilla.

Recipe inspired by A Little Nutrition

Peach + Basil Infused Water

Ingredients

Water

Ice

1 fresh peach, sliced

4-5 sprigs of fresh basil

Instructions

Wash peach and basil.

Slice or chop the peach. Leave basil whole.

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher. Store in the fridge for at least an hour or overnight. Enjoy cold!

Recipe Inspired by MyPlate Kitchen.

SNAP-ED Tip: Use any combination of fruit, veggies and/or herbs. Remember to get the kids involved and let them help.