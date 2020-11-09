Health Disparities in Underserved Populations

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Dr. Thaddeus Bell is a primary physician in North Charleston. He’s spend years raising awareness about health disparities in African Americans and underserved populations throughout South Carolina.
He recently spot at the American Cancer Network’s policy forum.
Dr. Bell says recent studies reviled Prostate, Breast, Cervical, Colon, and Lung cancers are are high in African Americans compared to white people.
In the interview above Dr. Bell explains more on his initiative, Closing the Gap in Healthcare.