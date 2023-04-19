Have concerns about a road in York County? Leaders want to hear from you

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County leaders with Pennies for Progress holding its next public meeting to decide the future of road projects in the county tonight, Wednesday, April 19th.

The meeting will be at the Rock Hill Operations Center, Conference Room 2137, at 757 South Anderson Road, beginning at 6 PM.

York County leader say this is the public’s chance to tell the Pennies For Progress Commission which roads need paving, widening, or repairing, and which intersections also need improvements.

The county says the more feedback about a particular road or intersection, the more likely it is to make the priority list for Pennies Five.

The county says, “it’s critical that we hear from the public about which roads need attention. Once the final project list for Pennies Five is approved, citizens will vote on it during the general election in November of 2024.”

History about Pennies for Progress:

Since 1997, anyone buying goods in York County has paid a one-cent sales tax for roads known as Pennies For Progress. This program was the first of its kind in South Carolina, and has put more than one billion dollars back into improving roads and intersections across York County.