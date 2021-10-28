Yards Decked Out for Halloween on Twin Lakes Road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Two houses on Twin Lakes Road in Rock Hill go all out for Halloween.

You can see their yards as you drive down Twin Lakes Road. It is all in the spirit of Halloween.

Owner of The Haunting of Twin Lakes Road, Jennifer West says this year she’s asking those who come by to bring canned good to donate to the Rock Hill Community Fridge.

Also on Halloween, trick or treaters can expect candy as well.

Both neighbors, Jennifer and James Green say its free to walk through their yards.