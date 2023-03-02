Harlem Magic Masters takes on Lancaster’s A Father’s Way

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Harlem Magic Masters entertain audiences across the country using the sport of basketball, comedy and fun tricks.

The team will be in Lancaster tomorrow, Friday, March 3rd, when they take on the Fatherhood Trailblazers Basketball Team.

A fundraiser for the non-profit A Father’s Way works with dads to engage and re-engage them in the lives of their children.

Organizers say being a parent is not easy, but they are here to help.

Rock Hill Site Manager Rodney Watts said, “Success is different things for different people and that’s why we develop a one man plan for these guys. Everyone has their own individualized plan. My plan could be I want to go back to school to get a GED. We just try to meet them where they are.”

Want to go?

The Harlem Magic Masters vs. Fatherhood Trailblazers

“A Father’s Way” Fundraiser

Friday, March 3rd

7 PM

Lancaster High School Gymnasium

325 Woodland Dr. – Lancaster

Tickets Start @ $8

