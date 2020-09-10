Harlan’s Heroes – 6th Annual Baxter Trails CureSearch Hike – “gone virtual”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Harlan Sullins of York County passed away in 2014 at only 4 years old after battling cancer.
Since then his mother and father, Jacki and Johnathan have been fighting to help other children battling the disease through their nonprofit, Harlan’s Heroes.
This year their 6th annual Baxter Trails CureSearch Hike is going virtual! You can register starting Saturday, September 12th.
The money goes to CureSearch which is a foundation that only provides research for Pediatric cancers.
In the video above learn more about how you can register for the hike and learn more about Harlan the Hero.