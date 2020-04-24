Harbor Chase Riverwalk Throws Love Parade For Seniors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — The Harbor Chase senior community at Riverwalk, here in Rock Hill, hosting a “Love Parade” for it’s residents.

The new facility just opened it’s doors at the end of January at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harbor Chase staff, family, friends and members of the community are decorating more than 30 cars with messages of love and driving through the community to remind it’s residents that they’re always being thought of.

Seniors joined in on the fun, as well, making their own signs and watching out for their loved ones as they drove by.

Harbor Chase Riverwalk says although they’re practicing physical distancing, they’ve seen the community find new ways to get even closer and spread joy.