Hang Out at Topgolf With Jonathan Meeks!

Join Jonathan Meeks and your favorite NFL players, in partnership with CHAMPIONS by Food for the Hungry, for an exclusive VIP charity event benefiting communities worldwide. Funds raised from this event will help families and children in need gain access to one of the world’s most precious resources — clean water. Think back to last week when you had to go the the grocery store to buy clean water due to the water main break in Rock Hill. Can you imagine never having clean water? Help Jonathan Meeks make a change by attending this event to helping raise money and awareness!

When: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: TOPGOLF, 8024 Savoy Corporate Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273

Cost: Ticket packages start at $200.