Habitat for Humanity York County Gets Around $250,000 In Grants to Help Revitalize Carroll Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a request some say for more than 20 years in the making but now Carroll Park in Rock Hill is getting some much needed attention. Habitat for Humanity of York County is partnering with community organizations in an effort to clean up the park and renovate some of its facilities and community spaces.

They say it’s been a long wait but the residents of the community are finally getting results. Habitat for Humanity of York County is working with Republic Services and other community organizations to revitalize Carroll Park.

A resident of the Carroll Park community, Antonio Mickle, says, “Carroll Park has a rich history not just for Crawford Road, but for Flint Hill, College Downs, it’s just a pillar in this community along with other landmarks.”

Adding new mulch, new bleachers, removing overgrown shrubs, and eventually so much more — businesses like Republic Services based regionally in the Charlotte area – have donated 160-thousand dollars not just to upgrade this park, but also homes in need of repair in the surrounding community. Habitat was one of 11 selected organizations nation-wide selected for the grant.

Shane Walker, with Republic Services, says, “The National Neighborhood Promise Foundation that we have, it’s a selection process. So, we partner in the communities we serve, but it’s a selection process and what we’re excited about is Clinton College is close by, the City of Rock Hill has a great Parks and Recs programs so they’re invested in giving back to the community as well.”

All total, leaders say more than $250,000 is going into this Carroll Park project. Habitat’s leaders say while they focus on housing, they also see the value in creating spaces where the community can come together.

Tim Veeck with Habitat for Humanity of York County, says, “Habitat for Humanity of York County, we work from a what we call neighborhood revitalization model which is focused on asset based community development. So that’s recognizing the assets and strengths in communities and coming alongside to partner with residents to help build upon those.”

Over the next few months leaders say more groups will be out at the park and in the community for rehab. The park will see a new picnic shelter, new playground equipment, new basketball goals and more. Leaders say grants and projects like this one have a big message.

“It says to the community that you’re important and that your voice matters and that it’s important for you to have places where you can gather and have fun and make memories and we’re just honored to be a part of that, quite frankly,” says Veeck.

