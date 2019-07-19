(ROCK HILL, S.C.) Renee O’Neil visiting a Habitat for Humanity project to help repair the roof of a veteran living in Rock Hill. How Habitat for Humanity of York County and Guy Roofing teaming up, as well. Talking with that veteran and Habitat for Humanity on CN2 Today.
