Habitat for Humanity remembering 9/11 by serving others

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are remembering the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by giving back with a day or service.

The group made up of military veterans and first responders, all coming together for a home repair project with the goal of giving a disabled McConnell’s homeowner in York County better access to her property.

The volunteers’ ultimate goal was to fully build a new stairway and handrail leading to the front door, as well as improving the homes back patio with newer materials.

The project manager feels participating in acts of service like this helps to keep the memory alive of those lost during the 9/11 attacks.

On top of building better access to the home, volunteers also cleaned the owner’s yard by clearing overgrown areas and throwing out trash.

