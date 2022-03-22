Habitat For Humanity of York County Gets $2.5 Million Gift

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmas is coming early to Habitat for Humanity of York County as the non-profit learns today, March 22, it will be receiving $2.5 million.

That money is part of a large gift of $436 million from American Author and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Nationwide 84 Habitat affiliates will be splitting the $436 million donation.

The Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of York County, Tim Veeck says there is a huge crisis when it comes to affordable house and here in our community the money will be used to address that.

Veeck says the money comes at just the perfect time as they start their 3-year strategic plan and can incorporate the dollars as they map their future.