Habitat for Humanity: Kirk Family Followup

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This hard working mother of four has moved her family into their new Habitat for Humanity home, just in time for the holidays. Moving in just one day before Thanksgiving, this will be the family’s second holiday in a space of their own. They all say they’re eager to start their own holiday traditions and are excited about the independence their new home will bring them in the years to come. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is with them learning more about what family learning how they plan to start their holiday season.