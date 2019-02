FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Piedmont Medical Center will soon have a satellite emergency room in Fort Mill. For years, Piedmont and Charlotte-based Carolinas Healthcare System have battled for the right to build a hospital in Fort Mill. That battle is still ongoing, but Piedmont says that’s not stopping them from finding another way to serve patients in the Fort Mill area. CN2’s Indira Eskieva at the groundbreaking for the Gold Hill Emergency Department.