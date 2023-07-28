Groucho’s Deli set to move Rock Hill location after 15 years on Cherry Road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Groucho’s Deli announced it has outgrown its 15-year-old franchise location at 221 Cherry Road.

At the end of July, the sandwich makers plan to relocate to 1039 Charlotte Ave, near Earth Fare. The new building will offer a large parking lot and an outdoor patio, to give customers more room to enjoy the food.

Groucho’s franchiser Bruce Miller, whose grandfather created the first ever Groucho’s Deli in 1941, said the move will not effect the menu in any way, and dine-in and carryout options will still be available, as well as third party delivery through Door Dash, Uber Eats, and Grub Hub.

“We have deep roots in the Rock Hill area and are excited to continue to offer Groucho’s trademark Subs and Salads to our Rock Hill customers,” Miller said.

Groucho’s Deli now has a total of 31 franchise locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.