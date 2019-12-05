Great Light Fight in York

The City of York Entertainment Society hosting their Great Light Fight.

The city’s police and fire departments were each generously given a 1000 dollar donation to brighten up their buildings.

They turned it into a friendly competition to see who would have the most creative and festive holiday decorations.

Residents can vote on their favorite department by donating a canned good where one can equals one vote.

Department and city leaders came together to light the buildings and kick off the holiday season before their Christmas parade this Friday.

They say even though they’re in competition at the end of the day they’re still a team.

All of the canned good donations will go back to a local food bank.

Both departments will continue to take donations until this Thursday. Donations can be turned into the the fire and police lobbies.

The winner will be announced after the parade.