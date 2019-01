Great Falls High School and Lewisville High School traveling to Charlotte to take on each other in a basketball match up.

The Lions and Red Devils played on the same court as the Charlotte Hornet do, and even had a few Hornets come out of the locker room to watch them play!

The Lady Lions beat the Red Devils 25 to 14. Amber Bass led the Lions with 15 points.

For the boy’s game, the Lions beat the Red Devils in a close match up 59-54. Demetric Hardin led the Lions with 22 points.