Great Falls City Employee Dies While Removing Christmas Lights

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Great Falls city employee has died after officials say he was removing city Christmas lights in the city.

According to South Carolina Highway patrol the incident happened Friday, January 7th around 2:10 PM on Dearborn Street. The report says a Chevy van with a boom and bucket struck a tree limb causing 55-year-old Gregory Shaun Tyson, who was inside the boom bucket when he was ejected. Tyson died on the scene.

Coroner Terry Tinker says OSHA has been called to investigate. We reached out to the mayor of Great Falls to learn more about Tyson but did not hear back by our deadline.